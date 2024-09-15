A PERFORMANCE in Lichfield will commemorate the 400th anniversary of the birth of one of the founders of the Quakers.

George Fox will be remembered in Market Square on 27th October.

Organiser Berry Dicker is organising the event and has written a short play about Fox’s visit to Lichfield in 1651.

David Titley will direct the piece. He said:

“Fox was a troubled young man who spoke his mind without regard for the consequences. “In time he came to be seen as a great and good man who laid the foundations for the Quakers, with their core values of simplicity, truth, equality and peace.”