TIME is running out for local groups to apply for a share of £7,500 from a funding programme.

Redrow Midlands, which is developing the Curborough Lakes site off Watery Lane, is offering the money to community organisations.

Previous recipients have included Men’s Shed Lichfield and Curborough Community Centre.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director for Redrow Midlands, said:

“As the fund comes into its final weeks, we are urging charities and community groups to apply for a chance to secure their share of the pot. “We’re always looking for new ways to support communities to thrive in the local area and we invite groups to share their stories with us and let us know what they need to keep doing their fantastic work. “No cause is too small, and we really want to make a difference, so apply now to avoid missing out.”

The application window closes on 27th September. For more details on how to apply visit www.redrow.co.uk/midlands-community-fund.