STARS of Aston Villa’s European Cup-winning side will be lifting the lid on their success at an event in Lcihfield.

Gary Williams, Nigel Spink and Tony Morley will join host Pat Heard at Trinity Brew Co at 7.30pm on Friday (20th September).

The trio will offer stories of life on and off the pitch during their triumphant 1982 campaign.

A spokesperson said:

“There will be a meet and greet and the opportunity to ask the legends questions along with a rare and unique opportunity to get your photo with the players while you hold the European Cup high.”

Tickets are £15 and include a free pint of the new Up The Villa IPA. There will also be a smoked Texan BBQ menu available on the night.

For ticket details visit www.trybooking.com/uk/DVIJ.