BURNTWOOD christened their new playing strip with their second bonus point win of the new season in what proved to be an eventful game at The RCI Sportsway.

Josh Canning’s side led 31-17 at half-time, but Willenhall fought back to edge ahead 32-31 after 63 minutes.

However, a flurry of red and yellow cards reduced the visitors to just 11 players in the final quarter and the hosts took advantage to score two converted tries for a final scoreline of 45-32.

Willenhall made a fast start to the contest two minutes in by driving a close range line out for a try in the left corner which went unconverted.

Burntwood’s first venture in to the opposition half four minutes later ended in a scrummage against them, but they went ahead on eight minutes. Kian Carter kicked a penalty to the clubhouse corner and from the line out Tom Shorrock threatened before Luke Rookyard dived over in the corner. Brett Taylor, who went on to have a perfect day from the kicking tee, converted.

They went further ahead in similar fashion five minutes later, but this time Rookyard had more work to do as he raced down the touchline for the score from the 22 metre line. Taylor converted.

On 20 minutes Carter added an excellent individual try, breaking over the visitors’ ten metre line and outpacing the cover defence. Taylor made it 21-5 with the easy conversion.

Three minutes later, Willenhall suffered their first yellow card for a deliberate knock-on and within three minutes Dan Clements finished off a backs’ move to record the bonus point try in the right corner. Taylor kept his kicking form to convert for 28-5.

Willenhall reduced the arrears when pack pressure in the right corner earned them a converted try.

The first red card of the game came following a high tackle after 36 minutes.

Three minutes later, Taylor kicked a penalty goal from 25 metres in front of the posts, but Willenhall had the last say of the half when scrummage ball was moved wide right for the winger to escape two tackles for an unconverted try.

Early in the second period, playing numbers were levelled up for a while when Billy Fisher was yellow carded for a high tackle.

The visitors dominated possession through their big forwards who made it 31-24 on 46 minutes from close range with a converted try.

Dan Clements then saw yellow just as Fisher was about to return and the visitors reduced the deficit again with a secondary drive from a line out to cross the line. The conversion attempt to level the scores was narrowly wide of the posts, but the kicker was successful with a penalty goal from in front to edge his side ahead just as Clements returned.

Burntwood’s first determined attack since half time saw Hal Gozukucuk prominent until he was high tackled. A yellow card followed for the offender and Burntwood took advantage with a penalty kick to the corner. Possession was won and gradually moved wide for Taylor to add a try to his tally plus another fine conversion.

Alfie Dewsbury made a great take at the restart to set Ben Finney away but yet another high tackle reduced Willenhall to 12 players with another yellow card.

Approaching time added on, Burntwood made the result safe when Gozukucuk stretched over for a try from a sustained attack and Taylor converted for a personal haul of 20 points.

There was time left for another Willenhall player to receive his second yellow card therefore making it red, but a try-scoring pass to take the hosts up to the half century mark was spilled to bring the game to a conclusion.

Burntwood 2nds competed well away to St Leonards but were guilty of conceding late points to go down 44-11. The 3rd team match away to Willenhall 3rds was postponed.