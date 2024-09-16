A NEW children’s play centre is opening in Lichfield city centre later this year.

Three Spires shopping centre owner LCP has confirmed a deal has been agreed for Grandkidz to take on the former Little Green Frog Cafe unit.

The 2,800 sq ft site will offer healthy food and snacks as well as providing a space for youngsters to play.

The opening in November will follow the arrival of Cake Box and Pepe’s Piri Piri in recent months.

LCP director Barry Flint said:

“We acquired M Three Spires in 2022 and have already welcomed a range of new businesses to the shopping centre, from independent brands to larger, thriving businesses that are new to the area. “We are striving to provide a range of opportunities that encourage economic growth, whilst ensuring that our customers continue to enjoy an outstanding retail experience.”