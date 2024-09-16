LICHFIELD gained a hard-earned victory against a competitive Melbourne outfit.

Neither side managed a try bonus as defences played a key part in restricting scoring opportunities.

The opening 20 minutes were evenly fought, with a penalty try for a high tackle close to the line allowing Lichfield to open their account.

Melbourne responded through their forwards when they drove well for Ethan Benstead to score out wide.

Lichfield were back on the scoreboard when Josh Butler found David Mott for the winger to go over, with Kai Lucas-Dumolo adding the extras – before then contributing his own penalty soon after.

The visitors came back again though late in the half when a scrum penalty went their way and Tom Warren managed to drive over, with Joe Worley converting.

Melbourne were in the ascendency at the start of the second period as they manufactured a position for Scott Whiteford to force his way over. Worley again converted.

Lichfield survived more goal line pressure and began to work their way back into the game with a Hurst try to regain the lead.

But the city side still had to survive the final ten minutes or so. Crucially, Ben Bourne stole a line out five metres out and slowly, but surely they eased their way out towards the relative safety of the clubhouse end.

Milner’s penalty with five minutes to go made a real difference, even though Melbourne were less than a converted try away.