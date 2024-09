A MEMBER of the public and police officers have helped to capture a runaway horse in Lichfield.

The animal was reported by passers-by who spotted it running on the Birmingham Road yesterday (15th September).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Officers from the Lichfield Neighbourhood Policing Team attended a report that the horse was up to ‘neigh’ good. “Thanks to the help of a member of the public, Max was safely restrained and reunited with his owner.”