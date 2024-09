ALREWAS Cricket Club picked up a seven wicket victory at Sawley.

In their penultimate fixture of the season, the Herons restricted their hosts to 126, with William Hodgkinson the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-30.

The response started well as Alrewas reached 61-3 before Will Smedley (17) and Stephen Cole (50) took their side past the total.