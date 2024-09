WHITTINGTON Cricket Club finished fifth in the South Staffordshire County League Division Two after a final day defeat at Highcroft and Great Barr.

After being sent in to bat first, the visitors saw opener Shazad Malik hit 96 from 104 balls as they set the home side a target 210.

The response began brightly, but an unbeaten 115 from Waseem Mazhar saw Highcroft and Great Barr pass the Whittington total for the loss of just three wickets.