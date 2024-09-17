A BURNTWOOD boxer is promising to “put on a show” when it steps into the ring for his professional debut.

Jack Finlan had been due to make his bow in Cannock in June, but was forced to withdraw due to injury.

But he will back on the bill for at The Takeover show at the Astoria in Wolverhampton in October.

The super featherweight fighter admitted he was delighted to be able to join the BCB Promotions show.

He said:

“It’s a big bill to be on with a good looking line up. “I suffered a bit of a knock late in to the camp for my debut, so had to take a little bit of time out to heal and recover then had to start over again.”

The 23-year-old began his career as an amateur with Platinum Boxing Burntwood under coach Ste Cadman.

When he made the decision to turn professional, Finlan said there was no doubt the pair would continue their working relationship.

“I have been boxing all my life. I had eight amateur fights, winning six, and have been in and around the gym for a long time. “I had been away to Los Angeles where I had sparred with some good-level fighters. When I came back, I sat down with Cad and decided now was the time to give this a go.”

Finlan is the latest success story to come out of the Burntwood gym, with a strong line-up of amateurs and the likes of Troy Coleman challenging for area honours.

“Having a teammate in Troy boxing for a Midlands title has been a good motivator for me. “We have always had a big brother little brother thing and it’s great having him back after he had been boxing abroad. “I think the Midlands is a belt I’d like to challenge for and I promised my dad I would win an English title one day, but I am taking it all bit by bit. “This will be the best version of myself, fully fit, and people who come from Burntwood over to support me will see a cool calm and calculated performance in Wovlerhampton.”

Others on the bill for the show on 25th October include Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards, Gully Power, Brandon Bethell, Omaha Taylor and Ryan Griffiths.

Tickets for The Takeover event are £40 standard and £80 VIP and can be booked direct from the boxers or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com.