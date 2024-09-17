A SHENSTONE garden centre is offering visitors the chance to get a hands-on planting experience for autumn and enjoy an afternoon tea.

The event will take place on 8th and 12th October and give people chance to create a seasonal piece that can feature as a home or front door decoration.

Participants will take part in a hands-on 90-minute workshop, get questions answered and craft a planter made from a pumpkin.

All materials will be provided, with visitors then able to enjoy a tasty afternoon tea.

Ayesha Nickson, from Dobbies, said:

“Our planting and afternoon tea experiences have been hugely popular – and this version with an autumn twist is the perfect opportunity to create a seasonal decoration that could be styled in your home or entrance way. “Whether you’re a novice and have little experience with plant styling, or are looking to have some interior fun this autumn, this experience in our Shenstone store is a great way to try something new. “Plus our afternoon tea in the restaurant is a great way for attendees to enjoy a delicious array of sweet and savoury treats.”

The event is £45 per person and can be booked at dobbies.com/events.