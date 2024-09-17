A COUNCILLOR has welcomed an investment to improve local roads across Lichfield.

Staffordshire County Council has crews working on streets such as Station Road, Frog Lane, Tamworth Street, Purcell Avenue, Jackson Road, Dimbles Lane, St John Street, Bird Street and Gresley Row over the coming week to carry out pothole repairs and tackle drainage issues.

It follows an additional £8million investment to help repair and prepare roads for the coming winter.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Staffordshire County Council member for Lichfield City North, said:

“The county council announced back in May that it would be investing heavily in our roads, and I am really pleased to see this work coming to fruition locally. “The work these extra crews are doing will ultimately create improved journeys for everyone who live and work in and around the area. “The crews will also do their best to minimise any disruption. Many of our local residents and businesses have told me how important having good roads is to them, so hopefully with the work going on, we’ll see a significant improvement in the conditions of our roads.”