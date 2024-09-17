COUNTY council chiefs say there are “ambitious plans” to drive Staffordshire towards an environmentally-friendly future.

The authority has put forward aims to create a circular economy where products and materials can be reused or repurposed.

Current schemes contributing to Staffordshire’s sustainability efforts include bra banks that have donated over 600 items to charity, tech recycling initiatives, redistribution of musical instruments and medical equipment being refurbished by Lichfield-based Grace Scares.

The county council said that it expects funding to be available later this year for community groups to launch initiatives aimed at reducing waste and extending the lifespan of items.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

“As a council, we are committed to creating a sustainable environment. One of the biggest things we can all do is to minimise the waste we make we create and ensure as much of it is reused as possible. “This pledge to support a circular economy, where products no longer needed are recycled, helps us to create a greener, more sustainable county.”