LICHFIELD’S 2nds were able to call on more experience as they worked their way

through some tricky periods to eventually win comfortably enough at Veseyans 2nds.

Aled John was back to lead the side, which needed time to settle down with the

changes from the first outing.

Tom Sexon opened the scoring with a great team try, which was added to soon after when Henry Nevitt grabbed a try from a set move.

Steve Key contributed the third try from a rolling maul against a combative pack.

The final score came from Harrison Stratford after more good interplay from forwards and

backs. Chad Southam kicked three from four conversions.