LICHFIELD Ladies returned from a long trip to Bishop Auckland with a 36-7 win.

Their opening fixture in the Women’s Championship North 1 got off to an ideal start with two tries in the opening 15 minutes from winger Karolina Kacirkova.

There was no more scoring before the break, but Abbie Lamb added to the tally a minute into the second half to increase the advantage – and she was on hand to add another less than ten minutes later.

Molly Draycott, who also kicked three conversions during the afternoon, completed the away team scoring with two quick fire tries of her own.

The 2nds also enjoyed success as they beat Crewe and Nantwich 68-0.

Lichfield had put the game to bed by half time with six tries, to which they added a further six after the break to send out a strong statement to the other sides in this league.

Winger Liz Pap scored four tries and kicked four conversions for a personal tally of 28 points.

The other tries came from Amelia Staite (3), Emily Williams (2), Alice Hodgkinson, Sarah Tooze and Lauren Murphy.