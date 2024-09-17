Dave Robertson
LICHFIELD’S MP is hosting an advice session for those seeking help with Pension Credit.

Dave Robertson is hosting the session between 1pm and 4pm on Friday (20th September).

It follows the decision by the government to remove the Winter Fuel Allowance for those who do not receive Pension Credit.

The Labour MP said:

“I know that people across Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages are concerned about vulnerable pensioners being able to access Pension Credit.

“If you, a friend, relative, or neighbour need support around your fuel bills this winter please get in touch.”

Fifteen minute appointments can be booked by emailing dave.robertson.mp@parliament.uk.

Local Family
3 hours ago

oh good, because that will help me now. 15 minutes with him vs. a cold winter

