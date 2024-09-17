A LOCAL nursery business has teamed up with the BBC Children in Need campaign.

The annual fundraising event has launched an initiative encouraging schools and education providers to get involved this year – and is even running a competition which good see one winning location secure a visit from Gladiator star Steel.

There will also be the chance for nurseries and pre-schools to win a visit from Pudsey and Peppa Pig.

Busy Bees has confirmed a partnership with BBC Children in Need which will see more than 350 of its centres take part in fundraising efforts.

Chris McCandless, Busy Bees Europe CEO, said:

“A partnership with BBC Children in Need makes perfect sense for us as we both share the ambition to give children the best start in life – improving opportunities and supporting mental wellbeing to lay the foundations for future success. “We’ve committed to fundraise for the charity this year with the support of our colleagues, parents and children to kick off the partnership. “We’re proud to get behind the charity and support the important work it’s doing for vulnerable young people across the UK.”

Schools and nurseries can order free fundraising packs at bbc.co.uk/pudsey.

Simon Antrobus, chief executive of BBC Children in Need, said:

“It’s wonderful to see children supporting children with schools across the nation coming together, and getting behind BBC Children in Need’s 2024 Appeal. “These are tough times for the children and young people we support with many facing many challenges including poverty and menta health. “At BBC Children in Need we want children to thrive and be the best they can be, to learn new skills and have access to opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise experience – but currently we are only able to help one in eight of the organisations who ask us for funding. “The much-needed support from pupils, schools and teachers is crucial in providing projects and local charities with the funding they need to benefit children in local communities. “I want to say a massive thank you to schools, pupils and teachers who continue to fundraise to help change young lives.”

More information is available at www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/schools.