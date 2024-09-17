A MAN has appeared in court charged with a number of burglary and theft offences following an investigation by police in Lichfield.

Callum Milburn, aged 20 and from Walsall, appeared before magistrates at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre.

He was charged with three counts of burglary of a dwelling without violence, one count of attempted burglary and three counts of vehicle theft.

Milburn was remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing due at Stafford Crown Court on 18 October.

Detective Constable Ben Tuckwell said:

“The priorities team, based in Lichfield, is committed to proactively tackling acquisitive crime and acting on concerns raised by our communities.”