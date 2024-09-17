A SILENT vigil for peace is being held in Lichfield this weekend.

Lichfield Quakers are hosting the event from 11.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday (21st September) at the Friary remains opposite the former library.

A spokesperson said:

“The vigil is open to everyone to join either for the whole hour or for part of it.

“At noon we will join the global minute of silence as part of the United Nations International Day of Peace.

“There will be one banner saying ‘Imagine peace’, therefore we ask people not to bring banners, placards or badges and not to wear items in support of any particular group.

“We hope that this vigil will be an opportunity to come together to show our concern about the conflicts around the world and our support for those who are working for peace.”