AN Abbots Bromley pub is hoping drinkers will cash in on an offer.

The Goat’s Head, on Market Place, will be offering a discount for those who pay with physical money rather than using a card.

Since introducing the 5% reduction for payments with coins and notes the pub said it had seen card usage reduce by almost a quarter.

A spokesperson said:

“With card charges so high we decided to reward our cash paying customers with the discount. “Previously,our monthly card fees were the equivalent of 53 pints of Guinness! “Since offering the 5% off we’ve seen our card use reduced by 23%. “We think it’s important to keep cash alive given such payments now only account for 12% of all payments.”