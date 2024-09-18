A CAMPAIGN has been launched to encourage and support improved school attendance across Staffordshire.

The Little Heroes initiative has been launched by Staffordshire County Council with figures revealing a 2.3% drop in attendance compared to previous years.

Issues highlighted as reasons include mild illness and anxiety barriers.

Schools have signed up to the campaign have been given resources to engage key stage one and two children to attend classes every day.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We are so pleased to be officially rolling out our Little Heroes campaign across the county. “It has been carefully designed to encourage and engage with children about the importance of attending school and to support children that may be avoiding school due to emotional barriers. “I would like to say a huge thank you to our schools that had taken part in the trial campaign earlier this year, as they have helped us make the campaign bigger and better to support the children as best as we can. “I’m very proud to see so many schools taking part in this fantastic initiative and I hope together, we can support children in attending school every day and enjoying some of the best days of their lives.”

For more details about the campaign visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/littleheroes.