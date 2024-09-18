A HOUSEBUILDER has confirmed that only two properties now remain at a development in Fradley.

David Wilson Homes said the Anson Gardens scheme, off Hay End Lane, had proven popular with buyers.

The two remaining properties are four bedrooms and start at £530,000.

Steve Barton, senior sales manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said:

“We are pleased with the popularity of Anson Gardens. Not only is Fradley a great area to settle down in, but our award-winning site and sales team is ready to help our customers make a comfortable and affordable move. “We would recommend anyone interested in the final homes at the development to visit our sales advisors before we are sold out.”