The Anson Gardens development in Fradley
The Anson Gardens development in Fradley

A HOUSEBUILDER has confirmed that only two properties now remain at a development in Fradley.

David Wilson Homes said the Anson Gardens scheme, off Hay End Lane, had proven popular with buyers.

The two remaining properties are four bedrooms and start at £530,000.

Steve Barton, senior sales manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said:

“We are pleased with the popularity of Anson Gardens. Not only is Fradley a great area to settle down in, but our award-winning site and sales team is ready to help our customers make a comfortable and affordable move.

“We would recommend anyone interested in the final homes at the development to visit our sales advisors before we are sold out.”

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments