PLANS for new signage at a canalside pub in Fradley have been approved.

The Swan at Fradley Junction had applied for planning permission to place the new signage on the listed building.

The work, which was approved by Lichfield District Council, will include new painted signing, double-sided hanging signage and fascia panels.

It will also see a new small entrance sign and LED floodlights installed.

For more details visit the Lichfield District Council planning website.