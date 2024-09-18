A BURNTWOOD gym has unveiled a new look following a makeover.

Snap Fitness on Cannock Road has introduced a dedicated stretching and recovery area with massage funs, a gym floor expansion and new lighting.

The studio has also been transformed with mood lighting, while the changing area has also been upgraded with GHD hairdryers and straighteners.

Page Luke-Ansell, general manager of the gym, said:

“We’re over the moon with the work that’s been done to the gym. “Having been open for five years, the changes have been a huge hit with our members and reflects what gym go-ers are now looking for with more equipment and a recovery area.”

The gym is also offering a free one-day trial. For details visit www.snapfitness.com/uk/gyms/burntwood.