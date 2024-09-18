POLICE are trying to trace thieves who stole tools from a van in Fazeley.

Officers said two incidents had been reported overnight between 16th and 17th September on Dama Road and Reindeer Road.

The offenders were believed to be travelling in a dark coloured Vauxhall or Volkswagen vehicle with a noisy exhaust.

A spokesperson said:

“There were three people involved. The driver stayed in the vehicle and two people wearing high-visibility jackets gained entry and took numerous tools from one of the vans.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

