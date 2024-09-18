TIME is running out for people to book their tickets to a farewell event for elephant sculptures that have appeared across Lichfield as part of a public art trail.

St Giles Hospice is hosting the March of the Elephants finale from 20th to 22nd of September in Beacon Park.

The event will feature live music, face painting, stalls and refreshments.

Georgia Haynes, project event manager at St Giles Hospice, said:

“This is a wonderful opportunity for everyone who’s enjoyed the trail to see all the elephants in one place. It’s also perfect for those who might have missed some sculptures and want to complete their collection. “More importantly, it’s a chance for the community to come together and support St Giles Hospice during challenging financial times.”

The event comes as the hospice has revealed financial challenges which are set to lead to around 40 redundancies.

The sculptures from the art trail will be auctioned off in aid of the Whittington-based charity later this month.

Elinor Eustace, interim CEO of St Giles Hospice, said:

“These beautiful elephants have brought joy to our community for ten weeks. Now, they have a critical mission ahead. “The hospice sector is facing unprecedented financial challenges, with rising costs and funding shortfalls threatening our ability to provide care. “By attending the Farewell Weekend and participating in the upcoming auction, you’re not just bidding on art – you’re helping to ensure we can continue providing essential end-of-life care to those who need it most. “Your support at this crucial time could make the difference between a family receiving the care they desperately need or facing that difficult journey alone. “We urge our community to come together and show their support in this time of urgent need.”

Tickets for the Farewell Weekend are £4 adults, £3 under 16s or £10 for a family ticket for two adults and two children.

To book visit www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk/farewell-event-2024.