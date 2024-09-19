A BURNTWOOD football club has netted a new sponsorship deal with a local business.

Espace Global Freight has agreed the partnership with Burntwood Dragons and Phoenix.

The link-up holds particular significance for Kelly Vasey, sales and marketing director at Espace, whose father was one of the founders of the club in the mid-1990s.

She said:

“Burntwood Dragons and Phoenix have always held a special place in my heart. Seeing the club thrive and continue to make such a positive impact in the community is fantastic. “Espace is thrilled to be able to sponsor the Dragons and contribute to the incredible work they do for local young footballers.”

Espace’s sponsorship will help fund new kits for the Dragons’ under 14 and under 7 sides.