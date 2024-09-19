A STAFFORDSHIRE charity is urging residents worried about energy bills to seek advice to help them stay warm and well this winter.

Beat the Cold is offering support by checking energy tariffs and ensuring usage and billing is accurate.

The charity is also helping householders find out whether they are eligible for energy efficiency schemes.

Fiona Miller, Beat the Cold’s chief executive officer, said:

“Ofgem’s recent announcement of the energy price cap rise from 1st October – which was published just after the reform of winter fuel payments – naturally caused concern, with vulnerable groups wondering how they’ll afford to heat their homes this winter. “We’re urging anyone with concerns to get in touch and find out how they can make their energy budget go further. “We wouldn’t want people worrying in silence or switching their heating off as a solution, as this can have a negative impact on their health.”

The charity is warning that completely turning off heating systems this winter could lead to damp and mould which can cause health problems.

Beat the Cold also offers advice such as addressing issues which cause draughts and installing appropriate insulation.

Fiona said:

“Our expert advisors help residents to understand all the different ways that they can stay warm and well over the winter. “We’d encourage anyone with concerns about heating their home to get in touch.”

For more details visit www.beatcold.org.uk.