AN evening of song and storytelling featuring three performers will be held in Lichfield next month.

Transatlantic Folk will host the Songwriters Showcase at The Hub at St Mary’s on 11th October.

The bill will include Alicia Best, Banjo Jen and Ellie Galvin.

They will take turns to share songs in-the-round with each performer offering an insight into the backstory and creation of the pieces.

Robert Jackson, from Transatlantic Folk, said:

“Songs are like threads that weave our lives together. Songwriting is magic and it’s something that we can all do. “I believe everyone has at least one good song in them and with this event we hope to inspire you to write your own and celebrate the work of these three talented and unique artists.’”

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.