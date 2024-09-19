A PROPOSED new housing with care strategy will provide high-quality, affordable housing and services to residents in need in Staffordshire, county council chiefs have said.

The scope of the strategy includes supported living schemes, Extra Care housing projects, short-term accommodation for specific needs, and Disabled Facilities Grants.

There are currently 27 Extra Care schemes – which provides homes and additional support where needed – in Staffordshire, with additional ones being developed.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, Cllr Jeremy Pert, said:

“We want everyone in Staffordshire to be given the opportunity to lead as independent and fulfilling lives as possible. “However, we also recognise that to enable some people to do this, they might need some extra support to live in and be part of their community. “Our five-year Housing with Care Strategy will set out how we can deliver, together with our district and borough partners, the schemes needed to ensure as many people as possible can live fulfilling, independent lives. “We’ve already made great strides with our Extra Care housing and are now looking at how we can expand upon this and enhance our day opportunity provision to support older people in our communities. “We welcome everyone’s views on this, and encourage them to contribute to any consultation we plan to do on the strategy.”

The strategy is being developed with local councils and other partners.