PEOPLE are being asked to have their say on priorities for the police and fire services across Staffordshire.

A new consultation has been launched by Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams.

Running until 21st October, it will give residents the chance to give feedback on the proposed Local Police and Crime Plan and Fire and Rescue Plan for 2024-2028.

The commissioner said:

“I am responsible for securing effective, efficient police and Fire and Rescue services – these plans set the local direction and priorities for the next four years to deliver that while detailing how I intend to work with the services and partners to support victims, prevent crime and reduce harm. “The proposed plans inform the operational plans developed by our Chief Constable and Chief Fire Officer, which take account of national factors and the risks we face in Staffordshire. “I will continue to invest in the technology, training and people to help the police and fire and rescue meet both these wider challenges and your local expectations of the services. “Your views matter. I want these refreshed plans to reflect what is important for our communities and I encourage everyone to take a few minutes to share their feedback with me.”

To read the plans and provide feedback visit the Staffordshire Commissioner’s website.