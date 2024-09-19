A BUST of Samuel Johnson has gone back on display in Lichfield.

It was donated to Lichfield City Council and the people of Lichfield by Peter Hone, who purchased it an auction in 2017, on the condition that it returned to its original location in Bird Street.

The project to repair, restore and reinstate the bust was helped by the generosity of local people, businesses and a crowdfunding campaign organised by local historian Jono Oates which raised more than £3,000 towards the costs.

Jono said:

“I’m very proud to be one of the team that has made it possible to bring the bust of Samuel back home after an absence of 55 years. “I’d like to personally thank everyone who contributed to the campaign, without whom the project could not have succeeded – and also thank those who provided words of encouragement and support.”

John Winterton, from The Johnson Society, said:

“We are very pleased to have played a part in bringing the ‘Johnson’s Head’ bust back to Lichfield. “Johnson himself said that ‘every man has a lurking wish to appear considerable in his native place’, and so he would surely have appreciated the return of this much-loved tribute to him.”