A SINGER has met up with a fundraising walker in Lichfield as part of her journey between Land’s End and John O’Groats.

Harriet Thomas, from Chichester, is taking on the challenge to raise £25,000 for the Dementia Adventure charity.

The 61-year-old stopped off in Lichfield where she met singer Tony Christie.

The pair recorded an episode of Harriet’s The D Tour podcast in Lichfield Cathedral.

Tony, who is a campaigner for the Music for Dementia charity, said:

“I think Harriet is doing a great job. “I couldn’t do it. I have got a bad knee, so that’s my excuse. But I will hobble with her.”

Harriet said she was delighted to be able to catch up with Tony during her walk.

“He’s done so much to provide entertainment for so many people over decades. “The fact that he’s now using his skills and his love of music to actually help awareness over dementia is fantastic.”