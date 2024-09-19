A TEAM are celebrating after smashing their charity fundraising target in a Lichfield ultramarathon event.

The six-strong Red Hot Chilli Steppers took part in the challenge to complete as many laps of Stowe Pool as they could in 12 hours.

The group had set a target of 100, but ended up completing a total of 126 in aid of Kids’ Village.

They also surpassed the £1,000 fundraising target with more than £1,300 pledged so far.

The team was made up of Mathew Hance, Matt Beere, Sean Downe, Jess Davanzo, Stewart Kibble and Tina Hart Prieto.

Tina said:

“Our team came together for an incredible challenge, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we achieved. “The support from friends, family, and colleagues made such a difference, and we truly lifted each other up through every step of the journey. “It was an unforgettable experience of teamwork, resilience, and community.”

People can still support the group by visiting their JustGiving page.