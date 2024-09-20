A LICHFIELD auctioneer has paid tribute to the “crucial” work done by St Giles Hospice as he prepares to lead a fundraising sale.

Richard Winterton will be bringing down the gavel when sculptures which have been part of the March of the Elephants public art trail are auctioned off in aid of the Whittington-based charity.

The sale will take place at Lichfield Cathedral on Tuesday (24th September). It will also be broadcast live online.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers is one of the March of the Elephants corporate sponsors and is offering its services free to support the hospice.

Richard said:

“We’ve always had a strong connection with St Giles Hospice and huge respect for their wonderful dedication in caring for people living with terminal illnesses. “This took on an especially personal note when our longstanding friend and colleague Elaine Axton passed away at the hospice in September 2022 aged 72.”

Mum-of-two Elaine, from Burntwood, was a member of the team at Richard Winterton Auctioneer’s Lichfield Auction Centre.

Following her death colleagues have hosted bake sales and taken part in a range of fundraising events in aid of St Giles Hospice.

They also built a memorial garden at their Fradley headquarters.

“The elephant sculptures will be going under the hammer just a few days after the second anniversary of Elaine’s passing. “Like so many people across our region, personal experiences have deepened our commitment to supporting the crucial work of St Giles Hospice. “I immediately wanted to be part of the brilliant March of the Elephants project. “With our close connections to St Giles Hospice, the arts, Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield, it’s an honour to be the official auctioneers for March of the Elephants. “Hospices need our support now more than ever and we hope the community will dig deep to help this important cause.”

Elinor Eustace, interim chief executive officer at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’re incredibly thankful to Richard Winterton Auctioneers for their commitment to our cause. “Their personal connection to our work highlights the impact we have in our community. “This partnership for the March of the Elephants auction will significantly contribute to our ability to provide vital care for local people, and their loved ones, living with a terminal illness.”

A farewell weekend is also taking place from today (20th September) to Sunday in Beacon Park where people can see all of the elephant sculptures one last time.

For more information and tickets to attend the event and the auction visit www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk. To register to bid on the sculptures visit the Richard Winterton Auctioneers website.