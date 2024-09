BURNTWOOD will be hoping to collect another win as they visit Veseyans this weekend.

Josh Canning’s men have won their opening two encounters so far this season.

Their opponents tomorrow (21st September) suffered a defeat against Newcastle in their previous outing.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

Elsewhere, Burntwood’s 2nds welcome Linley while the 3rds travel to Uttoxeter 2nds.