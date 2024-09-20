A COVERT crime-busting kit is being used to crack down on metal thieves who cause major delays on the West Coast Main Line.

Network Rail is deploying special ‘trespass beads’ which provide police with an ability to link offenders to crime scenes.

The tiny pellets break on impact, spreading a unique UV DNA solution without the knowledge of the thieves.

This can then be detected by trained sniffer dogs and under special police torches so stolen metal can be found and criminals identified.

Other activity taking place includes drone and covert camera use.

Jennifer Hartnett, Network Rail’s route crime and security manager, said:

“Cable theft is a timely and expensive problem for the railway and it causes huge disruption to our passengers and freight services. “To prevent it, we’re working closely with our partners at the British Transport Police and using innovative tactics like our trespass beads to help bring thieves to justice. “We urge anyone who sees something suspicious on or near the railway to contact the British Transport Police.”

People are also being asked to help deter thieves by reporting suspicious behaviour to police on 0800 405040 or by texting 61016.

Sergeant Malik Hussain, from British Transport Police, said:

“We are working closely with Network Rail to deter cable theft by using police tactics. “By adopting a multi-agency approach it means we are putting ourselves in a stronger position to identify thieves and locate stolen metal. “Our message to thieves is clear, we are aware of your activity and of the hotspots for this crime, you will be caught and brought to justice.”