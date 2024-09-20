A LICHFIELD bar manager is raising a glass after winning £100,000.
Dan Cater won the money on the Monopoly Gold instant win online game with The National Lottery
The 39-year-old says he is now planning a family holiday with his winnings, as well as giving himself a healthy deposit to buy a house.
Dan said:
“I don’t play The National Lottery all that often – I have won the odd £30 here and there.
“But I decided to put £5 on my account and play EuroMillions, and when I didn’t win anything there I thought I’d try one of the instant win games with the remaining £2.50.
“I played Monopoly Gold and won £5 and just left it there. Over the next couple of days I had a go here and there. I had been around my neighbours with the family, and after having a few drinks and playing some games, my wife and the kids went back home.
“I couldn’t sleep so had another go on my phone while sitting in bed and then noticed the message on the screen. I kept looking and looking and then I started screaming ‘I have won!’.
“My wife Kayleigh then started screaming too – we just couldn’t believe it.”
The timing of the win couldn’t have been better for the couple on 30th August, with Dan – who works at The Acorn – off work to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary with their four children.
They are now planning to head off to Disneyland Paris for a family break before putting down a deposit on a new house after years of renting.
Dan said:
“We’ve never had that much money and we’ve been pretty much going week-by-week, but this is a game-changer.
“To be able to put a deposit down on a house is just amazing.
“Winning just feels brilliant and it means I have some financial security for my family.”