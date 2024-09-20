LICHFIELD will look to continue their perfect start to the season when they travel to Newark this weekend.

The Myrtle Greens bagged a second successive win when they overcame Melbourne in a closely-fought battle last time out.

Their opponents tomorrow (21st September) have one won and lost one so far, with a 43-39 defeat in their previous fixture at Paviors.

The early season table sees Lichfield sitting second behind a Dronfield side who are the only other team to have won their two opening fixtures.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

Elsewhere, the 2nds are at home to Pinley, while the Ladies 1sts are at home to Cheltenham on Sunday. The Ladies 2nds are at Birmingham Moseley.