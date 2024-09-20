A LOCAL photographer’s work will be showcased at an exhibition in Lichfield.

Tiff Barber’s images will be at The Courtyard fine Art Lounge on Dam Street for one week from 19th October.

She said:

“I focus on sporting events, but also do some wildlife and portrait photography. “This will be my first exhibition showcasing various images from different styles.”

The exhibition will be launched by Tiff between midday and 3pm on 19th October.

A spokesperson for The Courtyard Fine Art Lounge said:

“A talented local photographer, Tiff will be joining us on the day and will be available to answer any questions that people have.”