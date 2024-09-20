PLANS to promote Staffordshire’s cultural heritage have been approved.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet has backed the proposals to highlight the contribution of culture, arts, heritage, sport and leisure to communities.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture, said the new plan would see the county council working with partners to enhance and promote the cultural sector.

“Our cultural heritage plays an important role in what makes our county a wonderful place to visit and live in and we’re committed to developing this further. “This plan is all about uniting cultural activities, services, individuals and organisations right across the county. Whether it’s libraries and arts, heritage or sport and leisure, they all play a role in shaping better social and economic outcomes, while providing huge benefits to residents. “We can’t do this alone, so we’ll be working closely with our district and borough partners, organisations involved in culture, as well as speaking to local communities about what they would like to see.”

A series of information events will be held across the county in the autumn, where people can talk to officers and find out more about the cultural strategy.