A TEAM from a Lichfield opticians are taking on a skydive to raise money for charity.

Specsavers store manager Sharon Bratt, hearing aid dispenser Sasha Palmer and dispensing optician Francesca Davis will take part in the Big Pink Jump on 13th October in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

They are embarking on the fundraiser after Francesca was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022.

She said:

“In June 2022, I received the awful news that I had breast cancer and would need to undergo a mastectomy as soon as possible. “Nothing prepares you for that kind of news. It was devastating. Thankfully, my surgery was successful and fortunately it hadn’t spread. I’ll be taking medication for another three years, but I’m grateful for every single day. “After chatting to my colleagues about the experience, I decided I wanted to do something a little bit wild and settled on a skydive to raise money for Breast Cancer Now. “I’m so grateful for the support from my fellow ‘divers’ and we’d be thankful for any donation from our wonderful community. Every little helps.”

People can sponsor them by visiting the Market Street store or going to their JustGiving page.

Sharon said:

“This is a cause extremely close to our hearts. We have a fundraising target of £2,500, so every penny really does count. “We’d be thrilled if the local community could get involved and donate. We’re all a bit nervous but doing it for this wonderful charity makes everything worth it. “More than 150 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in the UK every day. If you’d like to support us, we’ll be fundraising throughout September and October, so pop into the store to see what we’re up to and find out more about our progress.”