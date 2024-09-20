TWO men have been arrested after building materials were stolen in Lichfield.

Items were taken from a property being redeveloped on Pinfold Hill at around 5.45am yesterday (19th September).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“An area search by a number of officers led to two men being apprehended on the Lichfield Road heading for Shire Oak. “The vehicle they were in was seized and the two were arrested.”

Anyone with information on the incident can contact police on 101, quoting incident 98 of 19th September.