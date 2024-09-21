A NEW campaign is reminding older people of the dangers of using illegal money lenders.

Officers at Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards service have teamed up with the Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT) to crack down on loan sharks.

The campaign follows a 2023 Age UK report which found that millions of older people are borrowing money, using credit and are not able to pay bills due to increased cost of living.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Loansharking is a terrible crime that affects many of our communities and we work closely with our partners to tackle it. “Older people in our community are particularly vulnerable to these crimes and it’s important we do what we can to protect them. “In our latest campaign we’re asking people not to use illegal lenders and to get in touch with the team and report incidents, so action can be taken.”

Anyone who has been affected by illegal money lending can call 0300 555 2222 or visit the Stop Loan Sharks website.