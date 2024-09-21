A 500-YEAR-OLD German Renaissance print found at a dump has sold for £26,500 at auction in Lichfield.

The engraving, by Albrecht Dürer, was rescued from landfill by an 11-year-old boy more than a decade ago.

It went under the hammer at Rare Book Auctions where it surpassed the £10,000 to £20,000 guide price.

Director Jim Spencer said:

“The Dürer was purchased by a private collector in Germany, so this print is going home. “It’s the most important print I’ve ever catalogued and offered for sale. It was pasted down on a mount, probably around 1900, which affected the value. In excellent, unmounted condition, this is a print that can command sums close to £200,000.”

It was discovered by Mat Winter when he spotted a lady throwing it away and asked if he could have it.

Now 24, Mat said:

“It’s been tucked away at home with all my other antique finds for the last 13 years. “Recently, I decided to get it checked out to see if it was as special as it looked. I was amazed to find out it was.”