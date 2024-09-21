LICHFIELD City will head to Tividale this weekend in a bid to continue their winning run.

An emphatic 4-0 victory last time out over Highgate United saw Ivor Green’s men extend their winning streak to eight games in all competitions.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side have moved six points clear at the top of the Midland Football League Premier Division, with second place 1874 Northwich holding three games in hand over the early season front-runners.

Meanwhile, the hosts this afternoon (21st September) lost out 4-2 to Brocton in their previous contest and sit 16th in the league table.

Kick-off is at 3pm.