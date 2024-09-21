A LICHFIELD singer has been handed a national award for his campaigning to raise awareness of dementia.

Singer Tony Christie was crowned Celebrity Charity Champion at the Third Sector Awards in London.

The 81-year-old was nominated by the Music for Dementia charity, who began working with Tony shortly after he revealed he had dementia in January 2023.

He has now become an ambassador for the organisation and works to raise awareness of the impact music can have on people living with the condition.

Tony said:

“I am thrilled to accept this award, especially when I was up against so many other fantastic celebrity supporters. “Being told I was in the early stages of dementia wasn’t an easy thing to hear, but I’m proud that I’m making it a less intimidating experience for others through sharing my story. “It’s crazy that there’s still a bit of stigma about a disease that affects over 900,000 people in the UK.”

Over the past 18 months Tony has released a charity single with Sting and Nile Rodgers for Music for Dementia and Thank You Day.

Thank You For Being A Friend also featured five family carers and had 67,000 song downloads.

More recently Tony launched Music for Dementia’s Give It A Go campaign, featuring in their new film alongside other families. He also performed in a special Songs of Praise episode during Dementia Action Week.

Sarah Metcalfe, from Music for Dementia, said:

“At 81, Tony works harder than anyone in showbiz. He gives his time for free, has never said no and always asks ‘what can I do next?’. “But most of all he deserves this award for how he has turned his own dementia diagnosis into a source of help, hope and inspiration for others. This has taken courage and made a difference beyond his time and dedication. “His honesty has really touched the nation’s hearts. Tony Christie is a champion in every sense. No-one deserves this award more.”