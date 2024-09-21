COUNCIL chiefs say “months of conversations” will help shape how communities across Staffordshire are supported.

A new Communities Strategy has been launched by Staffordshire County Council.

It will influence how the authority will work to improve people’s quality of life and enhance links with voluntary, community and social enterprise groups.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“The people and communities of Staffordshire have always been the bedrock of this county, upon which all else is built. “Since 2015 we have consciously been working to support community groups, charities and volunteers as they go about their vital work. “This strategy, based on conversations with those involved, listens to what is needed and looks to develop further our relationships and strengthen the impact being made in our communities.”

The four-year plan, agreed by the council’s cabinet, will lead to specific actions to deliver a set of objectives, including improving safety, tackling climate change and enabling people to find out how they can get involved in community initiatives.

Cllr Wilson added:

“People in Staffordshire are independent, willing to help themselves and one another. “We want to help where we need to, but also put people in touch with each other so they can work together for the common good.”

A series of information events will be held across the county in the autumn for people to find out more about the strategy.