ALREWAS Cricket Club saw their final fixture of the season end up being abandoned due to the weather.

The Herons had been sent in to bat and saw Jahurul Islam top score with 31 as they were bowled out for 152 by Sandiacre Town.

The response saw Alrewas grab early wickets to leave the visitors on 22-3.

Conor Marshall steadied the ship for Sandiacre with an unbeaten 28 as they reached 87-5 before play was abandoned.

It means Alrewas end the season eighth in the Premier Division of the Derbyshire County Cricket League.