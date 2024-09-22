AN information event is giving people the chance to find out more about becoming a county councillor.

Elections are due to take place on 1st May 2025 where people will vote for new members of Staffordshire County Council.

Information events are being held for people considering standing.

They will be held from 12noon to 2pm and 6pm to 8pm on 4th and 26th November.

The events are being held at the County Buildings in Stafford.

A spokesperson said:

“The events will give people an insight to what the role involves, how the county council works and the support on offer should you choose to stand and are elected.”

To book a place email elections@staffordshire.gov.uk.